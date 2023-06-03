In a major operation conducted by the Army, Assam Rifles, Police, and CAPFs, a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition has been recovered in Manipur. The joint strategy, aimed at restoring peace and security in the region, has been carried out under the watchful eye of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters.

Under the initiative of Area Domination Operations, security forces have been tirelessly working towards the recovery of snatched weapons. Today's operations have yielded fruitful results, with the recovery of 40 weapons, including automatic rifles, as well as mortars, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

Throughout the operations, utmost care has been taken to ensure that the local population is not subjected to harassment, and their personal safety and security are maintained. The efforts have been carried out in a calibrated manner, aiming to achieve the twin objectives of restoring peace and safeguarding the well-being of the residents.

In line with the directives of the Union Home Minister, the Security Forces have once again urged individuals in possession of snatched weapons to surrender them promptly.

This call for surrender is crucial to ensure lasting peace and stability in Manipur. Those who fail to comply with this appeal will face strict legal consequences as the Security Forces are prepared to take appropriate action.