Security forces recover rifles, pistols, grenade in Manipur's Imphal West

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation along the Akham-Lamdeng stretch under Lamsang Police Station in Manipur's Imphal West district on July 25.

According to Manipur Police, the recovered items include two modified .303 rifles, four bolt-action single-barrel guns, four 9 mm pistols, one Chinese hand grenade and 15 barrel cartridges.

The recovery was made as part of the ongoing operations aimed at curbing the circulation of illegal arms and restoring peace in the state.

Police said the operation forms part of the #DisarmForPeace campaign, under which security forces have been intensifying search operations and arms recovery drives across vulnerable areas of Manipur.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the ownership and source of the recovered weapons.