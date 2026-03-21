Security forces seize 29 firearms, 50 IEDs in major operations across Manipur

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during coordinated operations across multiple districts of Manipur, officials said.

The recoveries, made on March 20, included at least 29 firearms, 50 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, and other war-like stores from both hill and valley regions.

In Kakching district’s Wabagai Turel Mamei area, security personnel seized six firearms, including an AK-56 rifle, along with three grenades and ammunition. In Tengnoupal district, 29 IEDs, five locally made hand grenades, electric detonators, and other explosive materials were recovered from Loisi and Saivom villages.

Additional seizures were made from Lamdeng and Kameng areas in Imphal West district, where 11 pistols, 85 rounds of live ammunition, camouflage bulletproof vests, and other firearms were recovered.

In separate operations in Tengnoupal, including areas under Machi police station and near the India-Myanmar border at Yangoubung village, security forces recovered more IEDs, pistols, a grenade launcher, and communication equipment. All explosive devices were safely destroyed following standard operating procedures.

Further recoveries were made from the foothills of Tekcham Sanji Ching in Thoubal district, where five firearms and ammunition were seized.

Security operations have been intensified in Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023 between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups. The conflict has so far claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands, prompting continued search and combing operations to restore normalcy.