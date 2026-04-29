Security forces seize 51 kg opium along NH-37 in Manipur's Jiribam, two detained

Security forces intercepted a Tata truck carrying contraband opium and arrested two individuals during an operation conducted at Leingangpokpi village along National Highway-37 under Jiribam Police Station in Manipur’s Jiribam district on April 27.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sukhvinder Singh (30), a resident of Mari Udhoke in Punjab, and Sandeep Singh Tilno (41), a resident of Gudiyan Purwa, Tanda Nijamali in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the truck was intercepted during routine security checking and subsequent inspection led to the recovery of two carton boxes containing suspected opium weighing approximately 51 kilograms.

Security personnel also seized the intercepted Tata truck used for transportation of the contraband along with three mobile phones recovered from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individuals and the seized items have been handed over to Jiribam Police Station for further legal proceedings and investigation into the source and intended destination of the narcotics consignment.