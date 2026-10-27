Security forces seize arms, ammunition and 1 kg of brown sugar in Manipur’s Churachandpur; one arrested
Security forces intercepted a Bolero in Churachandpur and seized weapons, ammunition and suspected brown sugar. Preliminary questioning indicated the arrested man was a KNF (MC) cadre under the Suspension of Operations agreement.
- Joint police, CRPF and Assam Rifles teams conducted the intelligence-led operation
- Personnel searched a suspicious white Bolero intercepted at Kingkin village
- The ammunition haul comprised 240 rounds of assorted calibres during the search
Security personnel seized two rifles, 240 rounds of ammunition and around 1.027 kg of suspected brown sugar during an intelligence-based operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on October 26. One person was arrested in connection with the recovery.
The operation was conducted at Kingkin village near M Songgel by a joint team comprising Churachandpur District Police, the 129 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles’ 5th Battalion.
During the operation, the team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and searched it, recovering one foreign-made AK-series rifle, one foreign-made MA1 rifle, 240 rounds of assorted ammunition and two transparent plastic packets containing approximately 1.027 kg of brown sugar, a heroin-based narcotic substance.
The arrested individual has been identified as Letkhothang Khongsai, 23, a resident of D Lhangjol village.
According to preliminary questioning, Khongsai disclosed that he was a cadre of the Kuki National Front (Military Council), or KNF (MC), a group under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.
The security personnel also seized the vehicle, along with the recovered arms, ammunition and suspected contraband.
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