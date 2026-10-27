Security personnel seized two rifles, 240 rounds of ammunition and around 1.027 kg of suspected brown sugar during an intelligence-based operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on October 26. One person was arrested in connection with the recovery.

The operation was conducted at Kingkin village near M Songgel by a joint team comprising Churachandpur District Police, the 129 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles’ 5th Battalion.

During the operation, the team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and searched it, recovering one foreign-made AK-series rifle, one foreign-made MA1 rifle, 240 rounds of assorted ammunition and two transparent plastic packets containing approximately 1.027 kg of brown sugar, a heroin-based narcotic substance.

The arrested individual has been identified as Letkhothang Khongsai, 23, a resident of D Lhangjol village.

According to preliminary questioning, Khongsai disclosed that he was a cadre of the Kuki National Front (Military Council), or KNF (MC), a group under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The security personnel also seized the vehicle, along with the recovered arms, ammunition and suspected contraband.