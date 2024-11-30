Security forces carried out intensive search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable regions of the hill and valley districts, ensuring heightened vigilance against potential threats.



During these operations, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the S. Mongpi ridges in Kangpokpi District on November 28, 2024.

The seized items include a .303 Rifle, a China-made 9 mm pistol, two SBBL guns, an INSAS LMG magazine (5.56 mm), and a variety of explosives and ammunition.



Specifically, two No. 36 hand grenades, two detonators, sixteen live rounds of ammunition, three tear smoke grenades, two normal tear smoke shells, an 80 Grenade (WP ammunition), and a long-range mortar pump were recovered. Additionally, a Baofeng wireless communication set was also found.



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