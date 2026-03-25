Security forces seize improvised mortars, arrest one in Manipur operations

Amid ongoing security concerns in Manipur’s hill districts, state police and security forces carried out two coordinated operations on March 24, leading to the arrest of a key accused and the recovery of a substantial cache of illegal arms and ammunition.

Manipur Police apprehended Md Shanjit Khan (38), a resident of Kabarastan Yairipok Bamon Leikai in Thoubal district, from the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. According to officials, Khan was wanted in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Senapati Police Station in December 2025. Authorities described him as an accused linked to a serious criminal case, though further details of his alleged involvement are under investigation.

In a parallel operation the same day, security forces conducted search and area domination exercises in the general areas of Tingkhai Khullen and Nepali Khutti under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi district. The operation resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and improvised weaponry.

The seized items include one 9 mm carbine with a magazine, two country-made 9 mm pistols along with four magazines, and multiple country-made rifles, including three single-barrel bolt-action rifles and two single-barrel pull mechanism rifles. Of particular concern, officials confirmed the recovery of two improvised mortars, indicating the potential for high-impact violence.

Additionally, the forces recovered seven 12-bore cartridges, 55 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and approximately two kilograms of pellets.

Security officials stated that the recovery highlights the continued presence of illegal arms in sensitive regions and underscores the need for sustained operations to neutralise threats. The arrest and seizures come amid heightened vigilance across Manipur’s hill districts, which have witnessed intermittent tensions and security challenges in recent months.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain possible links between the arrested individual and the recovered arms, as well as to identify any wider network involved in the illegal procurement and circulation of weapons.