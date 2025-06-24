Security forces step up anti-extortion drive in Manipur; two KCP cadres apprehended

Security forces have intensified intelligence-driven combing operations and cordon-and-search missions across the state of Manipur. These proactive steps have resulted in the apprehension of two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in separate incidents.



On June 23, acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel arrested Sadokpam Manoj Meitei (23), an active KCP operative, from his residence in Sagolband Moirang Hanuba under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District. Authorities recovered one mobile phone and two SIM cards from his possession during the operation.



A day earlier, on June 22, another KCP cadre identified as Nongthombam Roshanta Singh (45), a resident of Huikap Makha Leikai under Andro Police Station, currently residing at Kiyam Siphai Khong Ahanbi in Thoubal District, was apprehended by the security forces. The operation was conducted under the jurisdiction of Thoubal Police Station. Recovered items included two mobile phones, two SIM cards, and a wallet.



Officials confirmed that the operations were part of a broader campaign to dismantle the extortion network and ensure peace and security in the region. The arrested individuals are currently under interrogation, and further investigations are underway to trace their links and involvement in extortion cases.