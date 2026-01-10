Security forces step up operations across Manipur; poppy fields destroyed, militants arrested

Security forces intensified coordinated operations across Manipur on January 8 and 9, leading to the destruction of large poppy plantations, arrest of multiple insurgent cadres and extortionists, and recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from different districts of the state.

On January 9, a joint team comprising security forces, forest department officials and an executive magistrate destroyed around 40 acres of illicit poppy cultivation at the Ngatan Hill Range under Senapati police station in Senapati district. During the operation, 11 makeshift huts along with fertilizers, salt, irrigation pipes, spray pumps and other materials used for poppy cultivation were also demolished.

As part of sustained intelligence-based combing and search operations to curb extortion and militant activities, Manipur Police and security forces arrested several active cadres of banned outfits. On January 8, an active cadre of KCP (Noyon), identified as Nandeibam Rosen Meitei (36) of Yumnam Patlou Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district, was arrested from Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

On the same day, an alleged extortionist and active cadre of PREPAK (PRO), Thoudam Nanaobi alias Ishingchaoba alias Naobicha (50) of Uripok Yambem Leikai in Imphal West district, was arrested from the Lamboikhongnangkhong area under Lamphel police station. A mobile phone was also recovered from him.

Security forces further arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, Wahengbam Bimal Meitei alias Luwang alias Mani (26), from the Nagaram area under Lamphel police station on January 8. He is a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai, Imphal West district. From his possession, security personnel seized ten demand letters purportedly issued in the name of the “Government of the People’s Re-Public of Nagalim,” three mobile handsets, a pocket diary, an Aadhaar card and a white Maruti Alto car.

Significant recoveries of arms and ammunition were also reported from multiple locations. On January 9, security forces recovered two carbines, an improvised .303 rifle, two improvised single bolt-action rifles, a No. 36 high-explosive hand grenade, a detonator, a smoke grenade, 14 rounds of ammunition of different calibres and four magazines from the Ikop Pat area of Thoubal district.

In another operation on the same day, arms and war-like stores were recovered from the hill ranges of Natum Ching and Sanasabi under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district. The seized items included a single-barrel rifle, a country-made AK rifle without magazine, a bolt-action rifle, a No. 36 hand grenade, three military helmets, a bulletproof jacket with plate, 81 mm and 51 mm improvised light launch grenades (para bombs), 20 live rounds of ammunition of various arms and two tube launchers.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police intercepted two individuals transporting illegal liquor at Sora Chingwangba area under Kakching police station in Kakching district on January 9. The accused, identified as Nongthombam Kishan Singh (25) and Bimol Singh Nongthombam (30) of Luwangsangbam Makha Leikai in Imphal East district, were found in possession of 1,008 beer cans and a Maruti Gypsy vehicle.

In yet another recovery, security forces on January 9 seized explosives and ammunition from the Thangjing foothills under Churachandpur police station in Churachandpur district. The items recovered included a locally made rocket filled with explosives, five improvised explosive devices weighing around four kilograms in total, three pompi shells weighing three kilograms each, 23 single-barrel rounds and two empty cartridge cases.

Security agencies said extensive combing, cordon and search operations are continuing across the state to dismantle militant networks, curb extortion, and prevent illegal activities, as part of efforts to restore normalcy and strengthen law and order in Manipur.