Security forces in Manipur have intensified operations in vulnerable areas across the hill and valley districts, conducting search operations and ensuring area domination to maintain law and order.



The safe passage of 183 vehicles along NH-37 and 1 vehicle along NH-2, carrying essential supplies, was facilitated under stringent security measures.



To further bolster safety, convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to enable the free and secure movement of goods and vehicles.



In a bid to enhance vigilance, 106 Nakas/Checkpoints were set up across various districts in both hill and valley regions.



Authorities reported that no individuals were detained during these operations, reflecting compliance with security protocols across the state.





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