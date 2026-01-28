Security forces tighten grip in Manipur, intensify area domination across vulnerable zones

Security forces have intensified vigil across Manipur, continuing coordinated search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable zones across multiple districts, as authorities step up efforts to maintain law and order and secure vital supply routes in the state.

As part of the heightened security deployment, a total of 117 nakas and checkpoints were established across both hill and valley districts. Officials confirmed that while extensive checks were carried out, no individuals were detained during the operations, indicating preventive surveillance rather than punitive action.

In a parallel push to safeguard essential supplies, the movement of 129 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was successfully ensured. Authorities said strict security arrangements were enforced at all sensitive and vulnerable locations, with armed security convoys provided along critical stretches to guarantee the uninterrupted and safe passage of goods.

Security officials reiterated that the sustained presence of forces and continuous monitoring are aimed at deterring potential threats, reassuring civilians, and restoring normalcy. The operations, they added, will continue as part of a broader strategy to stabilise the situation and ensure the free flow of essentials across the state.