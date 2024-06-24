Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.

A coordinated effort saw the movement of 264 vehicles along NH-37 and 286 vehicles along NH-2, all transporting essential items. To secure these routes, strict security measures have been implemented at all vulnerable points, and security convoys have been provided in sensitive stretches to guarantee the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles.

As part of the security operations, a total of 126 Nakas (checkpoints) have been established across various districts of Manipur. These checkpoints, strategically placed in both hill and valley regions, are aimed at monitoring and controlling unlawful activities.

In a recent crackdown, police detained 108 individuals for violations in different districts.