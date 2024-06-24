Security measures tightened in Manipur, 108 detained for violation
Security forces in Manipur have ramped up operations to secure transport routes in both hill and valley districts. A coordinated effort has ensured the safe movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2.
- 264 vehicles moved along NH-37 and 286 along NH-2
- 126 Nakas established to monitor unlawful activities
- 108 individuals detained for violations
Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.
A coordinated effort saw the movement of 264 vehicles along NH-37 and 286 vehicles along NH-2, all transporting essential items. To secure these routes, strict security measures have been implemented at all vulnerable points, and security convoys have been provided in sensitive stretches to guarantee the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles.
As part of the security operations, a total of 126 Nakas (checkpoints) have been established across various districts of Manipur. These checkpoints, strategically placed in both hill and valley regions, are aimed at monitoring and controlling unlawful activities.
In a recent crackdown, police detained 108 individuals for violations in different districts.
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