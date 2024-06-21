In response to the security challenges in Manipur, security forces have intensified search operations and area domination in the hill and valley districts. This effort aims to secure vulnerable areas and maintain law and order.

As part of these operations, 127 checkpoints, commonly known as Nakas, have been set up across various districts of Manipur. These checkpoints are crucial in monitoring and regulating movement, contributing significantly to the overall security strategy.

The movement of essential items remains a priority, with 93 vehicles on NH-37 and 281 vehicles on NH-2 being ensured safe passage. This step is essential to meet the needs of the populace while maintaining strict security measures in sensitive areas.

In parallel, a robust security convoy has been deployed to safeguard vehicles passing through sensitive stretches, guaranteeing uninterrupted and secure transportation.

Amid these measures, the police have detained 84 individuals across the state for violations, underscoring the authorities' commitment to enforcing regulations and ensuring public safety.

These proactive steps highlight the concerted efforts of security forces and law enforcement agencies in Manipur to enhance security, regulate movement, and uphold public order during these challenging times. The measures are aimed at providing a safe environment for residents and ensuring the smooth flow of essential supplies throughout the state.