Security forces in Manipur seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Kakching district's Utangpokpi Hill during their frequent search operations and area domination exercises.

The security forces have been maintaining a strict vigil in a concerted effort to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in the violence-hit state.

The troops recovered two country made 9mm pistol with one Magazine, one .22 Rifle with Magazine, one country made launcher (Pompi), one .36 HE grenade, six live rounds ammunition, twenty seven empty cases, one Lathode empty case, two smoke grenades, five tear smoke shells, one “BAOFENG” handset, one pistol holster, two BP jackets, one BP plate, one pair of jungle boots.

Moreover, the Manipur police also ensured the movement of 250 and 12 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2. The personnel have taken strict security measures in all vulnerable locations, while security convoy has been provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, 110 Nakas/Checkpoints were also installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. No one was detained by the police in connection with violations.