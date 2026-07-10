Security review held in Manipur days after Assam Rifles personnel killed

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam held a high-level security review meeting with CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh and other senior officers to assess the prevailing security situation in the state and strengthen coordination among security agencies.

The meeting, held on July 9, came just days after two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an attack by suspected militants in Ukhrul district.

In a post on X, Konthoujam said he met CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh along with Special Director General (Operations) Vitul Kumar, Special Director General (Northeast Zone) Raja Shrivastava, Inspector General of Police (Manipur and Nagaland Sector) R.N. Das, and DIG S.K. Singh.

The minister described the interaction as a "productive discussion" focused on the prevailing security situation in Manipur.

"We reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening coordination, enhancing operational preparedness, and ensuring lasting peace and security in the state," Konthoujam said.

He also lauded the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for its dedication and invaluable service in safeguarding the nation and protecting the people of Manipur.

"Together, we remain committed to a secure, stable, and peaceful Manipur," the minister added.

The meeting assumes significance amid continuing security challenges in the state and follows the recent militant attack in Ukhrul district in which two Assam Rifles personnel lost their lives.