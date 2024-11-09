Security forces in Manipur seized a huge consignment of arms and ammunition during frequent search operations and area domination exercises.

The troops have maintained heightened security and vigil in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, aiming to maintain peaceful conditions across the state.

The forces recovered significant items from Kakching district's Laimanai Laimaton Ching areas, including - one country made 9mm Pistol with magazine, two Carbine magazines (empty), one .36 hand grenade, one detonator, five live rounds ammunition, three empty cartridges, one 38.8 tear gas gun, eight tear smoke shells, one Baofeng handset with charger, one helmet, one mag. pouch, among other miscellaneous items.

Meanwhile, the security forces also ensured the movement of 14 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highway 2.

Furthermore, strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations, along with the provision pf a security convoy in sensitive stretches, aiming to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

110 Nakas/Checkpoints were also installed in different districts of the state, both in the hill and the valley. The police, however, did not detain any number of individuals for involvement with violations.