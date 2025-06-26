Public advisory issued in Manipur's Senapati as river levels rise amid heavy rainfall

Amid continuous heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers and hill streams, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Senapati, has issued a public advisory urging extreme caution in and around riverbanks and low-lying areas.

The advisory comes in the wake of a recent tragic drowning incident in the Barak River, raising concerns about public safety. The district administration has warned of possible breaches in riverbanks and the overflow of water into adjoining areas due to the increasing volume of rainfall.

Key Precautionary Measures Advised:

Avoid driving or walking through flowing water, which can be extremely dangerous.

Do not attempt to swim in or cross flooded rivers, streams, or other water bodies.

Stay away from floodwaters, which may contain sewage, chemicals, and other hazardous materials.

Refrain from touching or going near submerged transformers, electric posts, wires, or inverters.

Stay informed via local news, official bulletins, and emergency responders.

Follow all instructions and evacuation orders issued by local authorities.

Postpone outdoor activities, including farming and fishing, until the weather situation stabilizes.

Avoid unnecessary travel to inundated or flood-prone areas.

Switch off all electrical appliances if water enters your home to prevent accidents.

Children, elderly persons, and other vulnerable groups are advised to remain in safe and secure areas.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any emergencies or suspicious developments immediately to the authorities for swift intervention.

The DDMA has also issued an emergency district helpline number: +91-7628992200 for the public to seek assistance when needed