Senapati joins nationwide ‘one hour on the playground’ campaign on National Sports Day

Joining the nationwide celebration of fostering unity, teamwork and fitness, Senapati district observed the campaign ‘Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein Main’ (One Hour on the Playground) on the occasion of National Sports Day.

The event was organised by the District Youth Affairs and Sports Office (DYASO) Senapati, Mera Yuva Bharat Senapati and the District Khelo India Centre (DKIC) in badminton and indigenous wrestling.

Celebrations were held at the Mini Indoor Stadium, Senapati, and the Multipurpose Hall at Rikhumai Taphou village.

Addressing the gathering, P. S. John Longkhaye, Youth Officer, DYASO Senapati, recalled the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, fondly remembered as the “Hockey Wizard” or “Magician.” He said National Sports Day is observed every year on August 29 to mark the hockey legend’s birth anniversary.



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Longkhaye highlighted that Dhyan Chand led India to three Olympic gold medals in field hockey in 1928, 1932 and 1936, and continues to inspire generations of athletes. He urged the youth of the district to imbibe the values of fitness, teamwork, discipline and perseverance. Quoting Dhyan Chand, he reminded sportspersons, “Play not for fame, but for the joy of the sport. Fame will follow when you give your heart.”

As part of the programme, W. Paulina Monsang, Deputy Director, Mera Yuva Bharat Senapati, administered the National Sports Day pledge to the sportspersons present. Indigenous wrestling bouts and exhibition badminton matches were also organised, showcasing the spirit of fair play and the life lessons sports instill.

The celebrations will continue on August 30 with a 5 km fitness run, in which 30 individuals from District Youth Centres will participate to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.