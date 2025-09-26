Senapati roads fully reopened: NH-102A and NH-129A open to all vehicles

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Senapati District, has announced the full reopening of key highways in the region following completion of road clearance operations.

The decision was made after the General Manager of NHIDCL, PMU-Senapati, submitted a report confirming the restoration of affected stretches.

Effective immediately, NH-102A (Ukhrul-Tolloi-Tadubi Road) now permits the movement of all types of vehicles, including light and heavy vehicles.

Similarly, NH-129A (Maram-Peren Road) has been fully restored between Km 91+400 to Km 109+100 near Tamphung (Peren Bridge) and is open to both LMVs and heavy trucks.

Authorities have been directed to lift previous restrictions, restore normal traffic operations, and continue routine monitoring to ensure road safety.

Commuters and transport operators are advised to resume regular travel on these highways.