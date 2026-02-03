Senior BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh likely to be the next CM of Manipur

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been elected as the Legislature Party Leader of the Manipur BJP, following a party meeting held in New Delhi. His elevation comes at a crucial time as the party looks to consolidate its leadership amid ongoing political developments in the state.



Sources further state that the decision was taken at a party meeting held in New Delhi today, February 3, signalling the BJP’s move to consolidate leadership at a critical juncture marked by President’s Rule and ongoing political recalibration in the state.

A seasoned politician with deep roots in Manipur’s political landscape, Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a two-time Member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Singjamei Assembly constituency in Imphal West district. He secured victories in both the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, establishing a strong electoral base in the state capital region.

Singh first rose to prominence in March 2017, when he was elected Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. He served a full five-year term until 2022, a period widely regarded as politically sensitive for the state. His tenure as Speaker was marked by adherence to legislative procedure and institutional discipline amid shifting political dynamics.

Following the 2022 Assembly elections, Singh was inducted into the second Biren Singh-led Council of Ministers as a Cabinet Minister. He was entrusted with several crucial portfolios, including Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and the Education Department. During his ministerial tenure, Singh played a key role in urban governance reforms, rural development programmes, and administrative oversight of the education sector.

He continued to serve in the Cabinet until February 2025, when President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur, bringing the elected government to a halt.

With his elevation as the BJP Legislature Party Leader, political circles are abuzz with speculation that Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a frontrunner for the post of Manipur Chief Minister, should the BJP move towards government formation once normal political processes resume. Sources indicate that his administrative experience, legislative background, and acceptability within the party make him a strong contender for the top post.