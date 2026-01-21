Senior citizen found brutally murdered inside home in Manipur's Imphal West, sparks shock and outrage

A 78-year-old woman was found brutally murdered inside her own residence in Imphal West district of Manipur, raising serious concerns over the safety of elderly citizens. The gruesome crime came to light on Tuesday, January 19 afternoon when the victim’s body was discovered hidden under her bed, wrapped in clothes, at Singjamei Oinam Thingel.

The deceased has been identified as Oinam (ningol) Thoibi Devi, also known as Pishakcha, a resident of the locality. According to family members, she had been missing from her home and the neighbourhood since Saturday, prompting growing concern before the horrific discovery.

Oinam Bimola, the younger sister of the deceased, stated that she was alerted by relatives from her parental family after neighbours reported that Thoibi Devi had not been seen for an entire day. Acting on the information, locals checked the house, where they stumbled upon the lifeless body concealed beneath the bed.

A team from Singjamei Police Station, along with forensic experts, rushed to the spot and conducted an inquest at the scene in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, Imphal West. Preliminary findings from the inquest revealed disturbing signs of extreme violence. The victim reportedly sustained multiple stab wounds on her face and body, her throat was slit, and fingers of her right hand were severed, indicating a brutal and premeditated attack.

Following the inquest, the body was shifted to RIMS morgue for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details surrounding the cause and timing of death. Police have registered a case in connection with the murder and launched a full-scale investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the locality. An emergency meeting of residents was convened at the premises of Eikhoigee Club, Oinam Thingel, where community members strongly condemned the killing. The meeting resolved to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) named Joint Action Committee Against Brutal Killing of Oinam (ningol) Thoibi alias Pishakcha to press for swift justice.

The gathering also passed a strong resolution demanding that the culprit(s) and their family be expelled from the locality once identified.