Senior Congress leader K Ranjit Singh steps down as Deputy CLP leader in Manipur Assembly

Senior Congress leader and six-time legislator K. Ranjit Singh has tendered his resignation from the post of Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, marking a significant development within the party’s legislative leadership in the state.



According to sources, Singh has formally submitted a resignation letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting to be relieved from the responsibilities of the Deputy CLP leader in the state assembly.



In his letter, Singh expressed gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility. “It has been an honour to serve the party and uphold its principles and responsibilities. I am sincerely grateful for the trust and opportunity given to me. I request you to kindly accept my resignation,” he stated.



Singh represents the Sugnu Assembly constituency and has been elected to the Manipur Assembly six times.



While the Congress party has yet to officially announce a decision on the resignation, Singh’s move is likely to trigger discussions within the state unit regarding leadership restructuring within the CLP in Manipur.