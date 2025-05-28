Manipur was on May 28 struck by a series of earthquakes, the strongest one being 5.2 magnitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck Churachandpur district at 1.54 am, it said.

A second one of 2.5 magnitude hit Noney district at 2.26 am, while a third one of 3.9 magnitude struck Churachandpur at 10.23 am, it added.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far, officials informed. While the earthquake's magnitude was mild, residents in several areas of the state experienced tremors.

The last earthquake reported in the state was about a month ago when a quake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale struck the state, on March 29, at 2:31 pm IST.

The epicenter was located in Noney, Manipur, at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates at 24.90° N latitude and 93.59° E longitude.