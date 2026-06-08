Seven held in Manipur anti-drug and liquor operations; 28 kg opium seized

Manipur police and security forces have arrested seven individuals in separate operations across Churachandpur, Kakching and Senapati districts, leading to the seizure of suspected brown sugar, opium and illicit liquor.

Police on June 5 arrested two individuals during a mobile vehicle check point operation at Vajing village under Churachandpur Police Station. The accused were identified as Paominthang Haokip (44) of Haika village in Chandel district and Isla Uddin (37) of Kwakta Ward No. 8 in Bishnupur district. Officers seized 1.423 kg of suspected brown sugar from their possession.

In another operation on June 7, police intercepted two individuals at the Singngat Police Station check post in Churachandpur district. The arrested persons were identified as K. Pauchinsuan (57) of Gouchinkhup Veng, New Lamka, and Tuahmawi (42) of Mata Mualtam village. Police seized a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number MZ01P8655 and 107 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar. The contraband weighed 5.143 kg, including packaging materials, with the brown sugar estimated at around 1.4 kg.

A separate enforcement drive on June 7 led to the detention of Salam Brojendro Singh (35) from the Sekmaijing bridge area under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district. Authorities seized an Urban Cruiser Taisor vehicle and 250 litres of DIC liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested two persons at the T. Khullen naka post under Senapati Police Station on June 7. The accused, identified as Man Bahadur Bhattarai (24) and Ajay Baniya (22), both residents of Irang Part-II in Kangpokpi district, were travelling in a Bolero pickup vehicle bearing registration number AS05AC9494.

Security personnel recovered 28.190 kg of suspected opium, the vehicle used for transportation, a purse containing Rs 5,000 and other incriminating materials.

The latest seizures form part of ongoing efforts by Manipur Police and security agencies to curb narcotics trafficking and illegal liquor transportation across the state.