Security forces in Manipur arrested seven militants affiliated with various proscribed outfits from multiple districts, including Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Imphal East, police said on Thursday.

Among those arrested were two active cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) — RK Mubisana Meitei (47) and Moirangthem Naresh Singh (28) — from Leirongthel Prita in Thoubal. They were allegedly involved in extortion activities. A 9mm and a .32mm pistol, along with seven live cartridges, were recovered from them.

In Bishnupur district, police arrested Moirangthem Chinglen Singh (44), an active member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Koireng), from his residence in Kangmong Meisnam Maning Leikai.

In Kakching, another UNLF (Koireng) cadre, Asem Nanao Singh (31), was nabbed from Lamdong. He too was reportedly involved in extortion operations.



Also Read: 10 militants killed in Manipur's Chandel district; operation underway

In Imphal East’s Minuthong area, a member of UNLF (Pambei), Waikhom Rajesh Singh (32), was arrested for extorting money from cargo agencies in the Imphal Valley.

A self-styled 'Sergeant Major' of the banned CKLA/UPLF group, David Ngamjang (25), was caught in Saikot village, Churachandpur. A 9mm pistol with three cartridges was seized from him.

Another militant, belonging to the KCP (Taibanganba) outfit and involved in extortion, was also arrested from Waikhong in Kakching.

The police have confirmed ongoing investigations and further action under relevant sections of law.