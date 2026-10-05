Seven PRE-PAK (Pro) cadres arrested in Manipur over recruitment, MLA residence bomb blast case

Security forces in Manipur arrested seven alleged cadres of the PRE-PAK (Pro) outfit in Imphal West and other areas on October 4 in connection with the recruitment of new members and a bomb blast at the residence of a sitting MLA in August, officials said.

Acting on reliable information, teams of the Chief of Defence Organisation (CDO), Imphal West, conducted search operations at multiple locations and apprehended seven cadres of PRE-PAK (Pro), along with one child in conflict with law (CCL).

Among those arrested were 19-year-old Usham Rakesh Singh alias Jenaresh alias Thouba of Langol Ningthou Leikai in Imphal West; 19-year-old Yumnam Athoibi Chanu of Langol Ningthou Leikai; 19-year-old RK Dayapati Devi alias Pinky alias Kichenbi of Tangkham Maning Leikai in Imphal East; 23-year-old Ahongshangbam Jet Meitei alias Jack of Heinoupok Maning Leirak in Imphal West; 19-year-old Naorem Lanthoiba Singh alias Sana alias Thoichanba of Nambol Maibam Chingmang in Bishnupur district; and 19-year-old Ayekpam Stephen Meitei alias Alex alias Yekchetpa of Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai in Imphal West.

The seventh arrested cadre was identified as a PRE-PAK (Pro) member involved in the outfit's activities.

According to the authorities, Yumnam Athoibi Chanu and RK Dayapati Devi were allegedly involved in the bomb blast at the residence of the MLA representing Konthoujam Assembly constituency on August 28, 2026.

The remaining arrested cadres were allegedly involved in the recruitment of new members for PRE-PAK (Pro), according to the authorities.

During the operation, the security teams also recovered a yellow Honda Activa 6G scooter bearing registration number MN01AJ 4957.

In a related development, a juvenile was rescued from being recruited by the outfit. One CCL was also apprehended during the operation.

The arrested persons, along with the seized vehicle, were subsequently handed over to Lamphel Police Station for further legal action.