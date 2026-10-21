Several houses were set ablaze in an abandoned village in Manipur’s Kamjong district on the morning of October 21, raising fresh concerns over tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities.

Suspected militants set fire to houses in Khoikai Kuki village, near Chassad village, at around 5.30 am, police said.

The village had been deserted after residents fled amid escalating clashes between the two communities. Police said the extent of the damage and the identity of those responsible were yet to be established.

The incident comes amid continuing ethnic violence in parts of Manipur, where clashes between Kuki and Naga communities since the beginning of the year have reportedly claimed more than 50 lives and left dozens of houses burnt.

Tamenglong, Noney, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Kamjong are among the districts affected by the violence.