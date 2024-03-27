Severe weather conditions struck Senapati district, Manipur, on Tuesday, where hailstorms wreaked havoc on villages, homes, and crops. The calamitous onslaught caught residents off guard, plunging them into a state of distress as they grappled with the aftermath of the devastation.

Reports indicate that the hailstorms struck Mao and its surrounding areas, including Chingmei Khullen village and Laii village under Paomata sub-division in Senapati district, around 3:30 pm. Additionally, Sangkunglung, Chakha, and Willong Khunou under the Willong sub-division were also affected.

The impact of the adverse weather conditions was widespread, with numerous houses reduced to rubble and vast swathes of crops decimated by the relentless onslaught of rain and hail. In the Mao area, particularly under the Song sub-division, heavy hail storms wreaked havoc on most villages, causing extensive damage to residential structures.

Even along the crucial Imphal-Dimapur stretch of NH2 passing through Mao areas, the hailstorm's fury was unrelenting, further exacerbating the plight of the affected communities. The calamity extended beyond homes, as strong thunderstorms accompanying the hailstorm inflicted significant damage, leaving several residents without shelter.

The destruction of crops, crucial for the villagers' livelihoods and at the peak of harvest, adds to the economic woes of the affected communities. The scale of devastation underscores the urgent need for relief efforts to support those grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Additionally, the neighboring Dima Hasao district in Assam also bore the brunt of the heavy hailstorm, further compounding the challenges faced by communities in the region.