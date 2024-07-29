Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), launched a scathing critique of the central government’s response to the ongoing crisis in Manipur during a public event in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Pawar condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the northeastern state to address the turmoil and expressed disappointment over the government's inaction.

“After such a significant crisis has befallen Manipur, it is the duty of the ruling authorities to confront the situation head-on, assure its people, and work towards restoring unity and law and order. Yet, today’s leaders have failed to do so. The Prime Minister has not deemed it necessary to visit Manipur and console its people,” Pawar said.

He highlighted the severe breakdown of communal harmony in Manipur, a state once known for its diverse communities living in peace. “People from various communities in Manipur, who once coexisted harmoniously, are now not even on speaking terms. Recent discussions in Parliament and visits by affected individuals to Delhi underscore the severity of the situation. The state, which thrived on unity, is now plagued by conflict, destroyed agriculture, and incidents of violence against women,” Pawar added.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following clashes during a rally by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) protesting the demand for Meitei community inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category. In response to the unrest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high-level review of the security situation in June and issued directives to prevent further violence in the region.