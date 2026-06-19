Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) mulls to contest over 35 seats in Manipur Assembly polls

The Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena has announced plans to field candidates in more than 35 constituencies in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in February next year.

The announcement was made by Shiv Sena Manipur unit president M. Tombi Singh during a press conference on Friday, where he outlined the party's electoral strategy and political objectives for the state.

"We will field more than 35 candidates in the coming Assembly elections. We want to protect the land and bring development to the state. Since other political parties have failed to deliver meaningful outcomes in resolving the ongoing crisis, alternative political forces such as Shiv Sena should be given an opportunity to contribute towards saving lives and protecting properties," Singh said.

The 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly comprises 40 seats in the Imphal Valley and 20 seats in the hill districts.

Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, Singh said the Shiv Sena aims to secure a two-digit tally in the Assembly elections and establish a stronger political presence in the state.

"We are working to strengthen our organisational base across Manipur and are optimistic about achieving a significant electoral performance," he said.

Apart from the Assembly elections, the party is also preparing to contest the long-pending Panchayat elections in the state. Singh said Shiv Sena plans to field more than 30 candidates if the local body polls are conducted as scheduled.

The Panchayat elections in Manipur are expected to be held on October 1, marking the first such polls in several years after the previous elected bodies completed their tenure in 2022.

The announcement comes at a time when Manipur continues to grapple with the aftermath of ethnic tensions and political uncertainty. Several political parties have already begun organisational activities and outreach programmes in preparation for the Assembly elections, which are expected to be closely watched given the state's evolving political landscape.

With the Assembly elections less than a year away, political activity is expected to intensify across both the valley and hill districts as parties seek to expand their support base and position themselves ahead of the crucial electoral contest.