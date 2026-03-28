Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces 6 new KVKs in Manipur after meeting Deputy CM

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on March 27, announced the establishment of six new Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Manipur following a meeting with the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the national capital.

Acting on a request made by Kipgen, the Union Minister directed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to set up the new KVKs to strengthen agricultural extension services in the state, according to an official statement.

Chouhan also urged the Deputy Chief Minister to submit a proposal for establishing a Tissue Culture Laboratory in Manipur to further boost agricultural productivity and research.

During the meeting, Kipgen thanked the Union Minister for extending the time period of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-I, which plays a crucial role in improving rural connectivity.

The move is expected to enhance support for farmers and promote agricultural development across Manipur.