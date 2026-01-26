Shutdown called in Manipur’s Kangpokpi after Republic Day arson attack on Kuki-Zo village

A total shutdown has been called in parts of Kangpokpi district following an arson attack on K. Songlung (II) village in Manipur’s Sadar Hills area on Republic Day, January 26, allegedly carried out by cadres of the proscribed Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF).

According to community organisations, the village was set on fire on January 26, triggering fear and insecurity among residents of the Kuki-Zo community even as the state marked the 77th Republic Day.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CTU) condemned the attack and alleged lapses in security arrangements in the area.

In a statement, the committee said several Kuki-Zo villages along the fringes of Kangpokpi district, including Lhangjol, Loibol Kholen, Kharam Vaiphei and K. Songlung (II), have allegedly faced repeated intimidation and threats in recent months.

The committee claimed that armed groups have targeted these villages under the pretext of monitoring poppy cultivation, creating an atmosphere of fear and displacement.

Demanding immediate action, the CTU issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the state authorities to arrest those responsible for the burning of K. Songlung (II) village. The organisation warned that failure to act would lead to a total shutdown of National Highway-2 (AH-2) and National Highway-37 from midnight of January 27 to midnight of January 28.



The committee said it would not be responsible for any consequences arising from the shutdown if its demands were not met.



In a press release, the Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers (KZVV), Sadar Hills, condemned the attack as a barbaric, inhuman and criminal act, stating that the incident exposes the grave failure of security and governance in protecting peaceful villagers, even on a day symbolising India’s constitutional values.

According to the statement, armed cadres of the non-SoO ZUF (Kamson) faction, operating in the Kangchup Kuki area, carried out the attack in broad daylight, setting ablaze homes and properties of innocent Kuki-Zo villagers. The assault has resulted in widespread destruction, displacement, fear and suffering among civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

“The deliberate burning of homes belonging to peaceful Kuki-Zo villagers is a heinous crime and a blatant violation of human rights. Such acts not only endanger lives and livelihoods but also severely threaten communal harmony and the rule of law,” the KZVV stated.

The incident has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in Manipur, where authorities continue to face challenges in restoring peace following months of ethnic unrest.