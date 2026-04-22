Shutdowns by ethnic groups disrupt normal life across Manipur

Shutdowns called by various ethnic organisations disrupted normal life in 12 out of 16 districts of Manipur on April 22, officials said, with multiple protests affecting both valley and hill regions.



All five valley districts continued to reel under the impact of a five-day shutdown called by a Joint Action Committee (JAC), now in its fourth day. The protest was launched in response to the April 7 bomb attack in Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district, which claimed the lives of two children.



Road blockades were reported from several areas, including Sagolband and Patsoi in Imphal West district, significantly affecting movement and daily activities.



In the hill districts, normal life was also hit in Naga-inhabited areas across six districts due to a three-day shutdown called by the United Naga Council. The agitation is being held against the April 18 killing of two Tangkhul Naga individuals in an ambush at TM Kasom in Ukhrul district.



Protesters also blocked key roads in Noney district and Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East, disrupting the movement of central security forces.



Meanwhile, in Churachandpur district, a separate 13-hour shutdown called by organisations under the Zomi Coordination Committee affected daily life. The protest was held seeking justice for BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who had been critically injured in a mob attack during the onset of ethnic violence in May 2023 and later died at a private hospital in Gurugram in February this year.



Across the affected districts, schools, banks, markets, and most commercial establishments remained closed, while public transport stayed off the roads. Only pharmacies were open in several areas.



Government offices reported thin attendance as deserted streets reflected the widespread impact of the shutdowns.