Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP following the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, describing it as a case of "shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted." He held the ruling party responsible for the prolonged turmoil in the state, which has persisted for over 21 months, inflicting severe hardship on its citizens.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X,’ Kharge stated, “For 21 months, the BJP ignited a fire in Manipur, leaving people across communities to fend for themselves.” He lambasted the government’s handling of the crisis, accusing it of blatant incompetence and a failure to uphold Rajdharma.

Highlighting the scale of devastation, Kharge pointed out that the unrest led to the deaths of at least 258 people, the looting of over 5,600 firearms and 6.5 lakh rounds of ammunition from police armories, and the displacement of more than 60,000 individuals, many of whom remain in relief camps.

Taking direct aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge alleged that Modi had neglected Manipur, showing “disdain and apathy” towards the crisis. “He has forgotten that Manipur is a part of India. It is high time he rejigs his memory and locates the state on the map of India!” he remarked.

Kharge also pointed out that despite the gravity of the situation, the Prime Minister had not visited Manipur since his election campaign in January 2022, even as he undertook multiple foreign visits during the same period.

With Singh’s resignation finally coming after months of mounting pressure, Kharge expressed hope that the Prime Minister would now visit Manipur and listen firsthand to the suffering of its people. He credited sustained public outrage, legal scrutiny, and the Congress party’s persistent efforts in bringing about the CM’s resignation.