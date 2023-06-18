Amid allegations that the ongoing violence in Manipur has been triggered by the dynamics of narco-politics, the neighbouring state of Mizoram seems to have become another casualty—of drug trafficking. An analysis of media reports reveals that 16,127.60 kilograms of drugs, including heroine and other contraband worth over Rs 78 crore have been seized in Mizoram since May 3, when ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur, suggesting that trouble in Manipur has forced the drug smuggling network to focus more on bordering Mizoram. The volume of heroin recovered in Mizoram was 20 kilogram in 2020 and 35 kilogram in 2021. Between May 3 and June 16 (47 days), nearly 10 kilogram heroine has been seized in the state.

Interestingly, many have alleged Chief Minister N. Biren Singh-led government’s drive against drug trafficking is one of the triggers behind the recent violence. They claim that the chief minister, in the name of destroying illegal poppy cultivation, targeted only the Kuki community. His statements, which indirectly blamed the entire community for drug trafficking, hurt their sentiments, creating further ethnic divide in the state, several groups alleged.

Since 2017, when BJP first came to power, the government has destroyed large tracts of poppy fields in the tribal-dominated hills and evicted alleged encroachers from reserved forests to crack down on the narcotics trade. Most of the villages affected by this drive are inhabited by the Kuki community, which, as many social observers say, has resulted in racial profiling.

It’s not just the BJP, other parties have also flagged the issue of poppy cultivation in Manipur. In July 2022, Congress MLA Kangujam Ranjit Singh raised this issue in the assembly and urged the House to enact a stringent law that would award capital punishment or life imprisonment to people arrested in connection with the illegal drug trade.

The influx of drugs from Myanmar, which borders four north-eastern states, including Manipur and Mizoram, has become a huge menace in the region, accounting for nearly 8 per cent of India’s geography. According to the International Narcotics Control Board and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Myanmar is one of Asia’s main sources of illegal production and supply of drugs.

In December 2022, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged the UN to take proactive steps to curb the illegal drugs trafficking and smuggling of various contraband goods from Myanmar. He said that drugs trading and poppy cultivation that had been going on in Myanmar was being smuggled to Mizoram and his government was facing big challenges of drug trafficking in the state. Several experts say that the political crisis in Myanmar resulted in a spike not only of illegal immigrants to India but also in smuggling activities of drugs. In fact, Manipur CM Biren Singh has, on several occasions, has said that Myanmar immigrants are responsible for deforestation, poppy cultivation, and drug menace in the state.