A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the looting of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crore from the Bank of Baroda (BOB) branch located within the Manipur University complex. The SIT has apprehended four bank employees, including the branch manager, as part of its inquiry.



According to police reports, the robbery occurred in the early hours of September 13, around 1:41 AM. The incident came to light when Ganga filed a report at the Singjamei police station on September 17. During routine operations, the bank cashier discovered that the lock on the vault's case was broken when he attempted to open it around 10 AM. Subsequent checks revealed that several packets of gold were missing from the vault, raising suspicions of an internal theft.



The involvement of bank staff in the incident has intensified scrutiny and raised questions about security protocols within financial institutions.

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