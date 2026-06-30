Sit-in protest in Manipur's Imphal demands justice for six slain Liangmai Naga civilians

A large sit-in protest was held at Changanggei Community Hall in Imphal West on June 30 under the banner of the Justice for the Six Sons of Koubru Joint Committee (J6SKUC), demanding justice for six Liangmai Naga civilians who were abducted and killed.

The protest was supported by the Joint Tribes Council (JTC), AMUCO, COCOMI, Changanggei Apunba Club, Langdai Khangsunaha, RIFPCO Manipur, and several other civil society organisations. Following the sit-in, participants formed a human chain and raised slogans calling for accountability and justice.

J6SKUC, formed under the aegis of the Joint Tribes Council, said it was created to pursue justice for the six victims through peaceful and democratic means. The committee is coordinated by Chingdinliu Panmei, State President of Rongmei Naga Luphwam, Manipur.

Addressing the gathering, representatives of the committee said their movement was not directed against any community but aimed at ensuring impartial enforcement of the law, prosecution of those responsible and restoration of public confidence in the justice system.

The committee placed five key demands before the government, including the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those allegedly involved in the killings, withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, declaration of the Kuki National Front-Presidential (KNF-P) as a terrorist organisation, removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, and eviction of what it described as illegal villages established on government and protected land.

The protesters carried placards bearing messages such as "Arrest the Named Killers. Prosecute the Guilty," "End SoO. End the Proxy War," and "Protect Our Land. Uphold the Law."

The committee appealed to both the Government of India and the Government of Manipur to act on its demands and said it would continue its agitation through peaceful and democratic means until justice is delivered.