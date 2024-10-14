As Manipur Minister Awangbow Newmai arrived in Delhi to attend 'peace talks' on October 15, he assured that the situation in the state is "slowly subsiding".

He stated that the conditions have improved since the violence erupted in May, 2023.

MHA has called for a meeting between representatives and legislators of the Meitei and Kuki communities with Naga MLAs and leaders on October 15 in Delhi. This will be the first meeting between the three communities since the violence erupted in May last year in Manipur.

Speaking to ANI on October 14, Newmai said, "Meeting is yet to happen, we don't know exactly what is going to be the agenda. As of now, comparatively, it (the situation in the state) is cool. It is slowly subsiding, the situation has much improved."

As per official sources, the discussions aim to find solutions to the enduring crisis and restore peace in the region.

Thongam Biswajit, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, Thounaojam Basantakumar, Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Sapam Ranjan, Thokchom Radhe-Shyam, and Tongbram Robindro among others from Meitei community are expected to attend the talks, the sources said.

The Kuki community will be represented by Letpao Haokip, Paolienlal Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen, and others. Naga MLAs and ministers participating in the talks include Awangbow Newmai, L. Dikho, and Ram Muivah, they added.

The move marks the first direct discussions between Kuki and Meitei representatives, highlighting the Centre's commitment to facilitating dialogue between the two fractured communities. (ANI)