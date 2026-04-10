Six arrested for attempting to snatch weapons, violating curfew in Manipur

Six persons have been arrested in Manipur for allegedly attempting to snatch weapons from police personnel and violating curfew restrictions imposed amid the evolving security situation following a recent bomb blast in Bishnupur district, officials said on April 10.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yangoijam Borish Singh (23), Mangsatabam David Singh (21), Pangambam Nivash Meitei (22), Laitonjam Romen Singh (22), Phairenjam Tony (21), and Ningthoujam Denish Singh (22).

According to police, the arrests were made on April 9, at Ahallup Makha Leikai under the Heingang police station area. The accused reportedly assaulted security personnel and attempted to snatch firearms during the incident.

Authorities have stated that strict action is being taken against those violating curfew orders as security remains heightened in the region. Further investigation into the matter is underway.