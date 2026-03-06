Six from Manipur crack UPSC civil services examination 2025

As many as six candidates from Manipur have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), bringing pride to the northeastern state.

Among them, Calvin Ginminlien Zou secured the highest position from the state with an All India Rank (AIR) of 134. He was followed by Wahengbam Renudhar, who secured AIR 652.

Other successful candidates from the state include Th. Vapani John with AIR 800, Rahul Moirangthem with AIR 824, Liangousang Vualnam with AIR 868, and Ningthoujam Rishikant with AIR 903.

The UPSC announced the final results after the written examination held in August 2025 and the personality test conducted between December 2025 and February 2026.

A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The achievement of these six candidates has been widely welcomed in Manipur, with many viewing their success as a source of inspiration for aspiring civil servants across the state.