Six-hour standoff in Manipur’s Churachandpur as mob blocks militant arrest

Tensions ran high in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Churachandpur district after security forces faced stiff resistance while attempting to arrest a suspected militant from Molhoi village on Monday evening.

According to official sources, a team of security personnel reached the village to detain the militant. However, news of the operation quickly spread, drawing a large crowd that physically blocked the arrest attempt.

As the standoff escalated, the number of protestors swelled, and the mob set tyres ablaze to block key roads, turning the area into a flashpoint of unrest. The situation remained volatile for nearly six hours, with heightened security and a tense standoff between villagers and the forces.

Eventually, around 1 am on Tuesday, security personnel were forced to withdraw without making any arrests. Officials confirmed that no detentions were made during the operation.

The incident highlights the fragile law and order situation in Churachandpur, a district that has seen heightened tensions amid ongoing unrest in the state.

(Inputs from PTI)