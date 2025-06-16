Six young men from Manipur have been commissioned as officers in the Indian Army following the successful completion of their training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

The newly commissioned officers are Thokchom Shiggarth, M Denish Singh, Naoton Meitei, Naoba, Meghnat Soibam, and Ronendro Angom. All six began their military journey at Sainik School before advancing to the prestigious defence academies.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated the officers on social media, highlighting their remarkable achievement. "Their journey from the classrooms and parade grounds of Sainik School to the hallowed ranks of the Indian Army is a true testament to their perseverance, discipline, and shared brotherhood," Singh wrote.

The commissioning adds to Manipur's exceptional military legacy. Despite having a population of approximately 3 million, the northeastern state has contributed nearly 350 officers to the Indian Armed Forces - the highest per capita contribution among all Indian states.

This extraordinary ratio underscores Manipur's strong military tradition and the state's commitment to national service. The achievement becomes even more significant considering the state's relatively small size compared to other regions of the country.

The six officers will now join various regiments of the Indian Army, carrying forward Manipur's proud military heritage. Their commissioning ceremony marks another milestone in the state's continuous contribution to India's defence forces.

Singh expressed hope that these new officers would inspire more young people from Manipur to pursue careers in the armed forces, continuing the state's tradition of military excellence and national service.