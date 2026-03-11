Six militants of banned outfits arrested in Manipur

Security forces have arrested six militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, police said on March 11.

According to a police statement, three active cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army were apprehended on Monday from the stretch between BP-75 and BP-80 in Tengnoupal district.

A member of the outlawed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) or PREPAK (Pro) was arrested from his residence at Taothong Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district on March 9, the statement said.

Another cadre of the same organisation was also apprehended from Moreh in Tengnoupal district on March 10.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Faction) or KCP (MFL) from Khurai Thangjam locality in Imphal East district on March 10.

Meanwhile, police personnel along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Forest Department destroyed around 10 acres of illegal poppy cultivation between Tingpibung and Leplen villages in Kangpokpi district.

Security forces have been conducting search operations across the state since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023 between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the violence over the past two years.