Six recovered bodies brought to JNIMS mortuary amid tension and clashes in Manipur's Imphal

The mortal remains of six alleged Naga hostages, who were reportedly abducted on May 13, 2026, were brought to the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences at around 2 am on June 11.

The six bodies were recovered on June 10 and transported to JNIMS for post-mortem examination and identification. Authorities said the identities of the deceased will be confirmed through DNA testing, while post-mortem examinations were scheduled to begin at around 6 am on June 11.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the hospital premises from around 4:30 pm on June 10 awaiting the arrival of the bodies. As the crowd grew, many expressed grief, anguish and anger over the deaths of the alleged hostages.

As tensions escalated, a confrontation broke out between members of the public and security personnel deployed at the site. The situation later turned violent, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Several individuals, including security personnel, were reportedly injured during the clashes.

Following the unrest, the crowd gradually dispersed and the area was brought under control. A few hours later, the bodies were brought to JNIMS and placed in the mortuary for post-mortem procedures.

The recovery of the bodies has sparked widespread concern and renewed demands for a thorough investigation into the alleged abduction and killing of the six Naga hostages.

Authorities have appealed for calm as the identification process and further investigations continue.