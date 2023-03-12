Six student organizations in Manipur, including All Manipur Students' Union ( AMSU), Manipuri Students' Federation ( MSF ) , Democratic Students' Alliance Of Manipur ( DESAM ) , Kangleipak Students' Association (KSA ) , Students' Union Of Kangleipak ( SUK ) , Apunba Ireipak-ki Maheiroi Singpang Lup ( AIMS ) have called on the government and concerned authorities to identify and punish illegal settlers in the state. The groups have raised concerns over the abnormal surge of population in hilly areas, the mushrooming of villages, the cultivation of poppy, and the encroachment of reserve forest areas.

According to the student bodies, the influx of outsiders from both inside and outside the country has had a significant impact on the identity, culture, economy, administration, and environment of Manipur. They have urged the authorities to take measures to detect, delete, and deport illegal immigrants, especially from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The student bodies have also appealed to the state government to pressure the Centre to implement the National Register of Citizenship in Manipur.

"We are not against any community or religion, but we want to protect our land, environment, and indigenous communities from the adverse effects of illegal settlements," said a spokesperson for the student bodies. "We urge the authorities to evict and remove settlements in reserved forest areas, which are crucial for the protection of flora and fauna."

The student bodies have also highlighted the unnatural growth in population in hilly areas where the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act is in force, posing a major threat to the indigenous communities in the state. They have called for the establishment of a population commission and the implementation of NRC to filter out outsiders.

"We urge the forest guards to be given additional powers to protect the environment and reserve forest areas from encroachment by illegal settlers," said the spokesperson. "We appeal to everyone to safeguard the environment and not to raise unnecessary issues by putting a communal twist into the whole affair."

The student bodies have pledged to continue their campaign until the authorities take concrete action to address the issue of illegal settlements in Manipur. The issue has been a long-standing concern for the people of Manipur, and the student bodies hope that their appeal will help to bring about a positive change in the state.