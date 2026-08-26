Six UPPK cadres arrested in Manipur over alleged extortion, kidnapping

Six suspected militants, including a minor, allegedly involved in extortion, intimidation and kidnapping have been arrested in Manipur’s Imphal Valley districts, police said on Wednesday.

The six cadres, belonging to the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), were apprehended from different locations in Bishnupur, Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Tuesday, August 25.

Among those arrested was 51-year-old P Koireng Singh, who was apprehended from Koirengei Forest Gate in Imphal West. According to an official statement, Singh works as a gardener in the state Forest Department.

Police recovered 23 letterheads of the UPPK from the arrested cadres. The accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in kidnapping, extortion and intimidation, the statement said.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition during a cordon-and-search operation at Taphou Kuki in Kangpokpi district and adjoining Taphou Liangmai in Senapati district.

A joint team of Manipur Police and the CRPF conducted the operation on Tuesday and recovered two SBBL guns, 78 rounds of 12-bore cartridges and empty cases of AK-47 and .22 ammunition, according to the statement.

Security forces also destroyed two bunkers at Taphou Kuki and another bunker at Taphou Liangmai during the operation.

Further investigation into the activities of the arrested UPPK cadres and the recovered weapons is underway.