Skill training initiative launched for displaced women under Shakti Sadan in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

A three-month vocational training programme aimed at empowering women through skill development was inaugurated under the Shakti Sadan Project at ICARD Shakti Sadan in Keithelmanbi, Kangpokpi district.

The initiative, focused on tailoring skills, will train more than 20 women, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from various relief camps. The programme is being implemented by the Institute for Community Action and Resource Development (ICARD) with financial support from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India.

The training programme seeks to equip women, particularly those in vulnerable and displacement-affected conditions, with market-relevant skills to improve their livelihood opportunities. Officials said the initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote self-reliance and economic stability among affected communities.

In addition to the training, beneficiaries were provided Jan Dhan benefits during the inaugural event, highlighting the government’s focus on financial inclusion and the strengthening of direct benefit transfer mechanisms. The move is expected to improve access to banking services and provide a financial safety net for participants.

The Shakti Sadan Project, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, is designed to support women in distress, including those affected by violence, displacement, and socio-economic marginalisation. The programme integrates shelter, counselling, skill development, and employment facilitation to promote rehabilitation and sustainable livelihoods.

The training programme was inaugurated by SM Lhunkhomang, Chairman of the Keithelmanbi Village Authority, who underscored the importance of skill-based initiatives in fostering self-reliance among rural women. He noted that tailoring and similar vocational skills can enable entrepreneurship and income generation at the grassroots level.

The event featured a welcome song, followed by an opening prayer and keynote address by ICARD President Lian Vaiphei. Ward Member Haopilun Kipgen also addressed the gathering. The programme concluded with a blessing prayer by Evangelist Haopu Khongsai of the Thadou Baptist Association, Keithelmanbi Baptist Church.