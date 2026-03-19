Sonu Nigam recalls young singer from Manipur who impressed Lata Mangeshkar at Sa Re Ga Ma

Nearly three decades after she appeared on the popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma, a young singer from Manipur has been brought back into the spotlight — by none other than Sonu Nigam.

The Bollywood playback legend took to Facebook recently to share an old photograph, reminiscing about Pushparani Huidrom, who had participated in the show in 1997 as a child contestant.

"This is Pushparani, a fabulous singer from Manipur," Nigam wrote. "She came to Sa Re Ga Ma in 1997 and truly impressed all of us, including Lata ji and family."

The post struck a chord with many, given that the late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar — widely regarded as the greatest voice in Indian music — was among those who had been moved by the young girl's talent at the time.

Nigam, who himself rose to prominence through the same show, reflected warmly on the era. "I have been fortunate to have witnessed the amazing childhood magic of Shreya and Sunidhi," he wrote, referencing fellow alumni Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, both of whom went on to become two of the biggest voices in Bollywood.

He added that he remembered Pushparani's "magic too distinctly," expressing hope that she was now "making Manipur proud."

Pushparani, who has grown up to become a singer based in Manipur, reposted the tribute with a heartfelt response.

"Deeply honoured and grateful for your kind words, Sonu Nigam ji," she wrote. "Those days on Sa Re Ga Ma in 1997 remain some of the most precious memories of my life. For a young girl from Manipur, being remembered by an artist like you means so much."

She also noted that the photograph shared by Nigam had originally been captured by filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, director of Boong.

The exchange has since drawn attention on social media, with many users from Manipur expressing pride over the recognition. It also serves as a rare reminder of the many talented young voices the show unearthed during its early years — not all of whom went on to national fame, but none of whom, it seems, were forgotten.