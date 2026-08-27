Special CDO Unit arrests UPPK cadre in Manipur's Kakching

The Special CDO Unit on August 27 arrested an alleged cadre of the proscribed United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) from his residence in Hiyanglam Mayai Leikai in Kakching district.

The arrested person has been identified as Elangbam Robichandra Singh, 47, son of E. Kumar Singh. According to the security authorities, Singh was allegedly involved in recruiting a resident of Hiyanglam Warkhong into the proscribed outfit.

The accused was taken into custody during an operation conducted by the Special CDO Unit on August 27. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his alleged links and activities associated with the banned organisation.