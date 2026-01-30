SpiceJet to link Imphal with Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai from February 10

Budget carrier SpiceJet on January 30 announced its entry into Imphal, marking the airline’s first-ever operations to the Manipur capital and a significant expansion of air connectivity to the Northeast.

From February 10, the airline will operate daily services to Imphal from Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai using Boeing 737 aircraft. The move comes at a time when Manipur continues to face limited air links with major Indian cities.

According to the airline, passengers travelling from Kolkata and Guwahati will have access to non-stop flights, while those flying from Mumbai will be offered a single-aircraft journey with a brief stopover in Kolkata, removing the need to change planes. The new routes are expected to provide what the airline described as “seamless and reliable connections” to the region for both business and leisure travellers.

SpiceJet said the launch is particularly important for Manipur, where air travel options remain restricted. The daily services are expected to improve accessibility for residents, students, medical travellers, government officials and businesses, while also adding much-needed capacity and choice on routes to and from the state.

Beyond direct links with Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai, the new flights will also allow passengers to connect onward to multiple domestic destinations and select international points through SpiceJet’s wider network.

Commenting on the development, SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said, “The launch of our maiden flight to Imphal marks an important milestone for SpiceJet as we expand our footprint in the Northeast.”

He added that improving connectivity to the region “has long been a priority” and that the new services will make travel to Manipur “more accessible and convenient for passengers across key metros.”